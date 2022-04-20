Hailstorm, Strong Winds Lash Parts Of UP

Lucknow: Hailstorm, accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday causing wide spread damage to crops.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all district magistrates to provide financial assistance to the affected people within 24 hours. Water logging in fields and gusty winds have flattened the ready to harvest crops.

Districts like Pilibhit, Sitapur, Chandauli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Bijnor and Jaunpur have been severely affected by inclement weather conditions.

Meanwhile, two persons have reportedly died due to lightening in Sitapur and Jaunpur.

In Lucknow, heavy rainfall led to water logging and disruption in power and telecom services.

Met department has already issued warning of hailstorm, rain and gusty wind conditions prevailing for another 24 hours in the state. --IANS