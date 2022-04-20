Hailstorm Lashes Lucknow

Lucknow: was lashed by a heavy hailstorm and rain on Thursday afternoon, throwing normal life out of gear.

Tomato-sized hailstones pattered down the state capital turning the streets into a sheet of white. Several two wheelers skidded on the streets and window panes also cracked due to the force of hail. Lucknow recorded 14.6 mm of rainfall, accompanied by high speed winds. Several areas were waterlogged and a number of cars were stranded on the streets. A large number of schoolchildren, travelling on rickshaws, were seen scurrying for cover in nearby shops and buildings. Similar weather conditions have been reported in Jhansi, Meerut, Mirzapur, Orai and Hamirpur. IANS