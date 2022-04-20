Hafiz Saeed launches 'new movement' for implementing Sharia in Pak

Lahore, Mar 23, 2015, (PTI): Outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed today launched a 'new movement' for creating unity in Pakistan and implementing Sharia laws in the troubled country. Reuters file photo Outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed today launched a 'new movement' for creating unity in Pakistan and implementing Sharia laws in the troubled country. Speaking at a large gathering at a ground near his banned outfit's headquarters in Chauburji here, 65-year-old Saeed said implementing Islamic Sharia in the country would be one of the prime objectives of the new movement. "JuD activists will go to every nook and corner of the country to carry the message of unity. JuD will hold conferences across the country and (Pakistan-occupied) Kashmir to mobilise the masses to join the cause of the JuD," he said. The founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba believes that Bangladesh may rejoin Pakistan if Sharia is implemented in the country. "The implementation of the Sharia will make Pakistan a model state attracting even Bangladesh (former East Pakistan) to rejoin Pakistan," said Saeed, who roams around freely in Pakistan despite being a designated terrorist. Tightening its noose around Lashkar-e-Taiba, the US in June last year added its affiliates, including the JuD, to its list of designated terror organisations.