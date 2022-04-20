Had to create controversies for Bollywood to notice me: Poonam Pandey

Actresss Poonam Pandey says it was her desire to get noticed in a scenario where new actresses were ignored because of "Khans and Kapoors" which made her become a controversy queen in Indian showbiz. Her claim to fame was a promise of baring all if India won the Cricket World Cup in 2011. Recounting how the idea of the announcement came to her, Poonam said here: "I was sitting with my journalist friends and we were discussing about doing something really big. I had done some 25-30 calendar shoots. All were big enough, but that recognition was missing. "Then I saw there were so many girls in this industry who had worked with the Khans and the Kapoors, but people still did not recognise them as they know only Khans and Kapoors." "In such a scenario, it's very difficult to get your own identity, especially if you come from nowhere. Hence, to get that identity and recognition, I thought only controversy could help," the "Nasha" actress added. Poonam is known for posting bold and semi-nude images on her social media accounts. The actress says that though she doesn't have a specific dream role, she says she would love to see herself "fully covered in a sari and in a ghoonghat". --IANS