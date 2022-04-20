Had I Been PM, I Would Have Retaliated Pulwama Terror Attack Within Seconds, Says Azam Khan

Lucknow: Had I been the Prime Minister of India, I would have attacked Pakistan after the killing of 40 CRPF jawans in terror bombing in Pulwama, said senior SP leader Azam Khan here on Wednesday.

"Had I been the Prime Minister of India, I would not have waited even for 40 seconds in ordering the attack (on Pakistan) after the suicide bombing without caring about its possible consequences," Khan told reporters at a press conference here. Forty CRPF jawans were killed after a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack. Azam Khan is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh on the Samajwadi Party ticket. Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases, from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.