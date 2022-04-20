Had big talk with Putin, Saudi King Salman: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman over the oil production and OPEC.

"Just spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman over the oil production and OPEC. We had a big talk as to oil production and OPEC, making it so that our industry does well and the oil industry does better than its doing right now," the President said during the coronavirus task force daily briefing at White House.

"The numbers are so low there will be lay off across the world and there will be lay off across this country and we don't want that to happen," he further added.

He also said that OPEC met today and they were getting close to a deal.

