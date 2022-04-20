H-index of Shoolini University reaches 72

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University has been ranked second in the country for quality of research among the universities set up after 2009 with its h-index reaching 72 as per the latest Scopus indicators, considered the most reputable abstract and citation databases for academic literature.

H-index denotes quality research and is calculated on the basis of the number of citations equaling the number of research papers.

Shoolini University's 72 h-index implies that that its 72 research papers have been cited 72 times. This parameter is also dependent on the age of the establishment of the university.

Besides being number 2 among the universities established in and after 2009, with only IIT, Indore, ahead of it, the University is at the 10th rank when compared with universities which were established in 2001 and later.

Recently Scimago's global ranking listed Shoolini at 536 and 32 among the world and Indian institutes respectively, based on research. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings also featured Shoolini as number one in citation index in India and at number 14 in Asia for its 2021 ranking.

University's Chancellor Prof P K Khosla said the achievement reflects the quality of research and the dedication and hard work put in by the scholars at the University. He said the University would continue to place emphasis on research work and would promote it including at the undergraduate level.

Prof. Sourabh Kuleshreshtha, Dean Research Shoolini University, said, this is a great achievement and we are on the right path in terms of research credentials and Shoolini University will definitely secure its place in the 200 global universities by 2022.