H D Revanna's bail plea hearing adjourned to May 13

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna's bail plea hearing adjourned in connection with a kidnap case linked to allegations of sexual abuse involving his son Prajwal Revanna.

Bengaluru: A Special Court for Elected Representatives here on Thursday adjourned to May 13 the bail plea hearing of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna in connection with a kidnap case.

The 66-year-old former Minister was arrested by the SIT in an alleged case of abduction of a woman and remanded to police custody till May 8. The abduction case is linked to the allegations of sexual abuse of women by Revanna's son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

After the completion of police custody, Revanna was on Wednesday produced before an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The court remanded him to judicial custody till May 14.



The case was registered following a complaint by the woman's son, who alleged that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna's son Prajwal. The SIT has also secured the custody of Revanna's confidant Sathish Babanna.



The woman was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal, police sources said.



Explicit videos of sexual abuse of several women by Prajwal had been doing the rounds on social media based on which the state government formed the SIT on April 28 to probe the case after the Karnataka State Commission for Women wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



Prajwal (33), who was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, reportedly left the country on April 27, a day after the elections, and skipped the SIT summons to appear before it.



According to Home Minister G Parameshwara, one more person was arrested in this case.

