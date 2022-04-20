Gyms, Swimming Pools, Clubs Closed In Dehradun Till March 31

Dehradun: Amid the scare of coronavirus, Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) on Monday ordered the closure of all gyms, swimming pools and clubs in the district till March 31 with immediate effect.

In view of coronavirus threat, all gyms, swimming pools and clubs in the district will remain closed till March 31 with immediate effect. All Sub-District Magistrates (SDM), police and Health Department will ensure its implementation at their own level, District Magistrate Aashish Kumar said in the order.

Strict action will be taken against all those, who will not follow the order, he said. Earlier today, the Uttarakhand Police asked the people not to fear from coronavirus, saying that the virus can be easily avoided with cleanliness, caution, and vigilance. Do not pay attention to any rumors related to the coronavirus. Mainly this virus enters the person's body by shaking hands or coming into the contact of someone. Wash hands frequently with soap, use an alcoholic sanitiser, said the state police in a Facebook post.

Cover nose and mouth with tissue paper or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching the nose, mouth, eyes or face. Avoid going to social gatherings and crowded places. Do not travel unnecessarily on buses and trains, adds the post.

If you come in contact with the coronavirus patient or after returning from the affected countries, and you experience cold, fever and breathing problems, then visit a doctor immediately.

According to the Health Department, other measures will be more effective than wearing masks to prevent coronavirus infection. People with no symptoms of cough, fever, do not need to use masks, added the police in Facebook post. The Uttarakhand government has banned mass gatherings including seminars and protests in the state amid coronavirus outbreak, said state Minister Madan Kaushik on Sunday.

A total of 114 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Two people have died of the infection in the country so far. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. —ANI