Gym Owners Welcome Govt's Decision To Reopen Fitness Clubs

New Delhi: As the yoga institutes and gymnasiums have been allowed to open from August 5, gym owners and fitness experts have shown joy and happiness on the government's fresh guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday removed restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night, while yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be reopened from August 5 in Unlock-3.

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Sharma, Founder, The Inferno Fitness Club in Delhi/NCR, said: "I would like to thank the government as Gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock-3."

"We have been urging the government to allow reopening as a number of professionals associated with the healthcare sector were rendered jobless. We were also constrained for money as they had to pay rent, EMIs, electricity bills etc," said Sharma, who is also a National Vice President Powerlifting Federation of Indus (PFI, INDIA).

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19, he also added that, from August 5, his team will operate the gyms under standard operating procedure (SOP) given by the government.

"Gym owners' association in Delhi had submitted an SOP to the Home Ministry. Under the SOP, an overall refurbishment of gym operations has been suggested," he said.

According to the experts, after the reopening of gyms - the fitness centres will follow new and strict rules such as members will have to book slots to avoid overcrowding, depending on the area of the gym—only a limited number of members to be allowed. Speaking on the preparations to stop the Covid-19 spread, Sharma said: "Not more than 15 people allowed at a time even in bigger gyms, thermal screening at the entry point, mandatory use of masks, social distancing to be maintained during floor."

He also said that showers won't be operational, members will have to bring their water bottles and their will a proper sanitisation at an interval of 40 to 45 minutes.

Sunil Lochab, Vice President, Delhi Gym Association and Founder of Tone Zone Gym, told IANS: "More than 5000 gym owners trainers helpers were out of a job due to shut down." "Gyms to be opened as per the government guidelines and the use of gyms will be allowed in specific time slots and will be disinfected between two-time slots," Lochab added.

According to Sami Kazmi, New Delhi-based certified personal trainer, during this new unlock procedure while the gyms are allowed to start operating important precautions need to be taken by fitness trainers as well.

"Important precautions for the gym trainers are: maintaining proper hygiene standards and sanitation, maintain gap while coaching, use verbal cues to teach and correcting postures rather than coming in close contact with the trainees," Kazmi told IANS.

"Most importantly, try to keep bodyweight exercises in the plan as much as possible to help to avoid the use equipment, guide the students to sanitise each equipment before and after every use on their owns and guide them to use appropriate amount of weights so that they don't need any support," he suggested.

Neha Motwani, Co-Founder & CEO, Fitternity also said they welcome the government's much-awaited decision to re-open the gyms/ fitness studios.

"We are supporting our partner gyms/ fitness studios to create strict safety guidelines and personalised technology-based inventory mapping in order for them to operate at optimum capacity to ensure a safe working environment," Motwani added. IANS