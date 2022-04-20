Gym means pain and pain means positive growth: Guru Randhawa

Mumbai: Punjabi singer Guru Randhwa has lately been focussing on fitness, and he believes pain means positive growth.

Guru, whose crop of superhit songs include "Lahore", "Patola", "High rated Gabru", "Suit", "Ban ja rani", "Ishare tere", "Fashion", "Downtown" and "Slowly slowly", took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself.

In the image, he shows off a shirtless beef, only clad in black shorts. To complete his look, he sports a black baseball cap and sneakers.

"Gym means Pain and Pain means positive growth. Minor injury cos of belt other day.

Everyday growth," he captioned the image.

The popular singer recently amassed a fan following of over 18 million on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Guru recently returned on stage.

After his recent gig in Delhi, he told IANS: "I performed after almost three months and it was a good experience. Though the audience was limited, they were very entertaining. We sang songs that we usually sing for our shows and earned as well."

—IANS



