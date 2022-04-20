Gyanwant Singh appointed as ADG of Bengal CID

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Friday appointed Gyanwant Singh as the ADG and IGP of the state CID, replacing Anuj Sharma.

Sharma was moved as the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Armed Police, an order issued late Friday evening said.

Singh will also share the charges of additional director security, it added.

Ajey Mukund Ranade, who was the ADG and IGP of (Training), was made the advisor (security and vigilance) of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL).

Dr Debasish Roy, posted as the Special Commissioner of Police in Kolkata Police, was named in place of Ranade, the order said.

Several other IPS officers were also transferred. —PTI