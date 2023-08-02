Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Pleas filed in HC, district court for protection of Hindu symbols in complex

Prayagraj/Varanasi (UP): In an effort to save "Hindu signs and symbols" in the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, two petitions have been filed in the district court and the Allahabad High Court.

A petition challenging a Varanasi district court judgement instructing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to investigate whether or not the Gyanvapi mosque was constructed on top of a temple will be heard by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday.

In the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri issue, one of the petitioners, Rakhi Singh, submitted a plea on Wednesday in the district court of Varanasi, accusing the Muslim side of destroying Hindu symbols and asking for protection for the complex.consideration.—Inputs fromAgencies