Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI Survey Alleges Construction on Pre-Existing Temple Remains

Gyanvapi Mosque Controversy Unveiled: ASI Survey Alleges Construction on Pre-Existing Temple Remains. Legal Proceedings Intensify Amid Hindu-Muslim Dispute.

Lucknow: In an update regarding the Gyanvapi complex, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel representing the Hindu side stated on Thursday that a survey report conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has revealed that the mosque was built on the remains of a pre existing temple. Jain informed reporters that this detailed survey report consisting of 839 pages was distributed to all parties by the court late Thursday evening.



According to Jain the survey report explicitly mentions that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a temple. He further emphasized that the report provides evidence supporting the existence of a temple at the site before the construction of the mosque.



Earlier in the day 11 individuals from both Hindu and Muslim sides applied to obtain a copy of this ASI survey report on Gyanvapi complex, which is located next, to Kashi Vishwanath temple. These unfolding developments have intensified controversies surrounding this site.