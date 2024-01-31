Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Grants Permission for Hindu Prayers in Basement

Varanasi Court Grants Hindus Permission for Prayers in Gyanvapi Mosque, ASI Report Reveals Controversy. Ram Mandir Consecration Impact and Ongoing Mathura Dispute.

Varanasi: The court in Varanasi made a ruling on Wednesday stating that Hindus are allowed to offer prayers in the basement of the mosque. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain informed ANI that "Hindus can now pray at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana '. The District Administration has been instructed to make necessary arrangements within 7 days."



According to India Today this decision permits prayers in ten basements of the mosque starting one week from now. The ruling comes after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report was shared with both Hindu and Muslim parties allegedly providing evidence that the mosque was built after a temple was demolished. Additionally the Hindu side has approached the Supreme Court to conduct a survey of the 'shivling' believed to be located in the area of Gyanvapi mosque.



This verdict follows the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which stands at the site where Babri Masjid once existed signifying its association with Lord Rams birthplace. The Gyanvapi ruling coincides with disputes in Mathura, over Shahi Idgah mosque, where Hindus claim it was constructed on Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi land.

