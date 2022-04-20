Gwen Stefani wants Ellen DeGeneres to be her Maid of Honour

Los Angeles: American singer Gwen Stefani wants actress-TV host Ellen DeGeneres to be her Maid of Honour during her upcoming wedding with singer-songwriter Blake Shelton.

During an appearance on "The Ellen Degeneres Show", the 51-year-old rocker, in response to DeGeneres' request of helping the singer, revealed that she wants the latter to be the Maid of Honour at her wedding ceremony.

"I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid. Maybe Maid of Honour, you know? We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff," she said on the show, reports People magazine.

DeGeneres, in return replied that she'd be "happy" to be a part of the wedding.

"You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there. I don't mind doing any of that for you, because you're my friend and anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That's how much I love you Gwen," DeGeneres said.

Stefani and Shelton announced they were engaged in October last year.





–IANS