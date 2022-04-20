Gwen Stefani Cancels Concert In Las Vegas

Las Vegas: Singer Gwen Stefani has cancelled her show in Las Vegas this weekend due to her health.

"I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase," the singer tweeted on Friday, reports people.com.

Stefani continued to promise fans that she is "doing everything" she can to get well enough to perform later this month.

"I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12-22," Stefani added in another tweet. "Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon."

It''s not the first time that Stefani has had to cancel a show during Las Vegas residency due to illness.

Last July, Stefani had to cancel a show because she was "unwell".

--IANS