GVL Attacks Cong, Terms It Private Ltd Parivarik Party

Prayagraj: Upping the ante against the Congress, BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narsimha Rao attacked the Congress and said it was the mother of terrorism.

Addressing the media at Circuit House here, Mr Rao on Wednesday said the Congress had never undertaken any positive steps in the absence of ideas, adding that the party did not look up to the Indian culture with respect.

Lashing out at the Congress, Mr Rao said the party always supported 'anti-nationalism' and that it was a 'Private Ltd Parivarik' party, practicing the politics of appeasement for votes.

Mr GVL said that Congress people were filled with corruption and the party was involved in looting bank money through fugitive kinds of people, by way of putting pressure on the banks.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Congress only provided the slogan of 'Gareebi mitaao', whereas the Prime Minister improved the living standard of people by bringing in various schemes in the interest of poor people.

He further said that Congress had only done the job of getting airports, roads and railway stations named after them, whereas Mr Modi had flown the river of development in the country.

Praising various schemes such as Ujjwala Gas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Yojana and Asian Yojana of Modi government as big achievements, he said the Kumbh fair in Prayagraj had been given the honour of World Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), adding that it was a matter of pride for every Indian.

Reacting sharply to the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, he said the same was formed to save their existence and that even the SP and BSP had shown the Congress its status, by giving it mere two seats. District President Avdhesh Gupta, Media In-charge Pawan Srivastava, regional media co-convenor Naresh Kundra, Ashish Gupta and Vinod Sonkar were present on the occasion. UNI