Guterres to appeal for sustainable post-COVID investments

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to renew his call to India and the other G20 countries to channel their COVID-19 recovery investments to clean, sustainable development, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

He will make the appeal when he delivers the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture organised by TERI, the global sustainable development think headquartered in New Delhi, Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"As governments mobilise trillions of dollars to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, their decisions will have climate consequences for decades, he is expected to say," Dujarric said.

The late Seth, a former chairman of Tata Chemicals, was a founder of The Energy Resources Institute know by its acronym TERI.

G20 is a group of 19 developing and developed countries with large economies and the European Union that provides a forum for economic and financial cooperation. —IANS