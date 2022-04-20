Guterres looks forward to working with Biden

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "looks forward to" working with US President-elect Joe Biden, according to the UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres "was pleased to speak (over phone) with President-elect Joseph R. Biden today to extend his personal congratulations to the President-elect", Xinhua news agency quoted Dujarric as saying in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary-General underscored the essential role played by the enduring close co-operation between the US and the UN.

"He looks forward to working with the President-elect and his team to building on our partnership to address the many urgent issues facing the world today, including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, upholding peace and security, promoting human rights, and addressing humanitarian needs," the spokesman added.

The US media have projected that Biden has won 306 electoral votes in the November 3 presidential election, surpassing the 270-vote threshold for clinching the presidency.

Biden has declared victory and announced the first tranche of his Cabinet nominees, including national security and foreign policy officials.

The General Services Administration has initiated Biden's formal transition into the White House, but incumbent President Trump, despite having directed his administration to facilitate the process, has vowed to continue the legal fight to challenge the election results.

--IANS