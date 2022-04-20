Guterres appeals to religious leaders to join forces in fight against COVID-19

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has made a special appeal to religious leaders of all faiths to join forces and focus on the common battle to defeat COVID-19, underscoring that it is time to work for peace and renew "our faith in one another."

The secretary-general said his appeal comes at a special time on the spiritual calendar when Christians are celebrating Easter, Jews are marking Passover and Muslims all over the world will soon begin the holy month of Ramadan.

"Today, I want to make a special appeal to religious leaders of all faiths to join forces to work for peace around the world and focus on our common battle to defeat COVID-19," Guterres said.

Extending his warmest wishes to all those observing these important moments, Guterres said these occasions are known to be moments of community, of families coming together, "of hugs and handshakes and the gathering of humanity."

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has ensured that this is a time like no other as people across nations seek to navigate a strange, surreal world.

"A world of silent streets. Shuttered storefronts. Empty places of worship. And a world of worry. We are worried about our loved ones who are equally worried about us," he said.

In these current times of worry, it is difficult to celebrate, Guterres said but urged that in times like these, everyone should take inspiration from the essence of these holy occasions as moments for reflection, remembrance and renewal.

"And let us renew our faith in one another, and draw strength from the good that is gathering in troubled times as communities of diverse faiths and ethical traditions unite to care for one another," he said.

Guterres voiced optimism and hope that together, the world can and will defeat this virus – with cooperation, solidarity, and faith in the common humanity.

As people across the world mark important spiritual occasions, Guterres said special thought must be spared for heroic health workers on the frontlines battling this awful virus – and for all those working to keep cities and towns going.

"Let us remember the most vulnerable of the vulnerable around the world. Those in war zones and refugee camps and slums and all those places least equipped to fight the virus," he said.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, there are 1.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the world and 108,867 deaths.

The US is the worst-hit country in the world with over 530,000 COVID-19 cases and 20,608 fatalities. PTI