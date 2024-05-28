Gurugram: Social media influencer Bobby Kataria arrested on human trafficking charges

He allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from a complainant on the pretext of securing a job in the UAE, but instead sent the complainant and a friend to a fake call centre in Laos, where they were forced to work under duress.

Guguram: Social media influencer Bobby Kataria has been arrested by the Gurugram Police on charges of human trafficking, the police said on Tuesday.

Kataria, whose real name is Balwant Kataria was arrested by the police on Monday night from his office in Gurugram Sector-109.

The police also conducted raids at the accused's premises and seized incriminating documents along with some mobile phones and cash.

Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar said that a complaint was filed against the social media influencer, wherein the complainant alleged that Kataria took Rs 4 lakh from him on the pretext of getting him a job in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

But, the complainant and one of his friends were taken to Laos, and were forced to work at a "fake call centre".

"On the inputs of Central agency, Gurugram Police had conducted a raid. The complainant had alleged that Bobby Katarai had promised to get him a job in UAE and on this pretext, took Rs 4 lakh from him. Following this, he sent the complainant and one of his friends to Laos," the Gurugram Police PRO told ANI.

"The two people were taken to a fake call centre, where their passports were taken away, and they were beaten up and forced to work there. The complainant was able to flee from the place and contact Indian government officials, and with their help, he returned to India. He registered a complaint against Kataria in Gurugram," he added.

The case has been registered against the social media influencer under charges of assault, human trafficking and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

When asked if there were some "Pakistani agents" of Kataria also involved in this case, the official said that this is being investigated.

The police further said that the accused has a criminal background, and there are seven cases registered against him.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited in the case.

Last year in August, Bobby Kataria was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with smoking on board a flight. He was arrested for being "non-cooperative and evasive."

The social media influencer later came out on bail in September 2023.

—ANI