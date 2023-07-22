Gurugram: Online gambling racket busted, two arrested

Gurugram: Two people were arrested in the Sohna area of Gurugram on Friday after the Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police busted an online gambling ring, the police official said.

Mukesh Kumar and Satbir, aka Santu, have been named as the two suspects that were apprehended.

An officer has reported that on Friday, Inspector Pankaj Kumar raided an apartment in the Eldeco Apartment in Sohna after obtaining information that two people were engaging in online gambling from that location.

“These accused were found using various websites Punjab Super to carry out online gambling,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), Gurugram, said.

At the Sohna City police station, a FIR was filed against the suspects under Section 420 IPC, Section 13 of the Gambling Act, and Section 66D of IT Act.

The accused had been running this racket for months, using the website to facilitate betting and gambling, as evidenced by the information provided during interrogation.

“Police seized 13 laptops, 4 thermal printers, and other electronic gadgets which were being used by the suspects for their online gambling operations. The accused will be presented in court for further proceedings,” he said.—Inputs from Agencies