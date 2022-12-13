Gurugram: 15 societies' structural reports recommend secondary testing

Gurugram (The Hawk): The district administration will undertake secondary tests on these residential societies after obtaining the structural audit results for 15 residential communities in Gurugram, officials announced on Monday.

In order to share the audit reports with everyone involved, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav called a combined meeting of the concerned RWAs, representatives of the auditing firm, and builders.

Four mentioned firms conducted the structural audit research in these 15 societies.

According to the companies that carried out the rapid visual inspection study, certain basement flaws have been noticed in most societies, and there have been complaints of falling plaster or water leaking.

The majority of societies have discovered problems where either plaster is collapsing or there are breaches in the balcony or basement and water is coming up, according to Yadav, even if no serious structural issues have been discovered that make the structure a danger or unsafe for the occupants.

"A second test has been suggested as a result, which we will begin in a few days. These companies will make recommendations based on that regarding what additional steps need to be taken and what kind of repair and maintenance work has to be done. By completing all of these tasks during the next two to three months, the administration will attempt to finish the audit survey in these societies "said he.

A structural audit of 15 residential societies in Gurugram was carried out in the first phase, according to the Deputy Commissioner, and a structural audit of roughly 50 additional societies whose complaints had been received will be carried out in the second phase.

He said that no such flaw had been discovered in the audit firms' reports that couldn't be fixed.

"All societies have issues or flaws, but they may be fixed with fixes. Now, after a non-destructive test, or secondary test, the audit firms will explain how it is to be repaired and what the repair procedure will be. These communities will thereafter be maintained and repaired "added he.

After the disaster in Chintal Paradiso Society earlier in February, Yadav claimed that the administration is attempting to identify the structures that are unsafe for occupants, fix them as necessary, and have them demolished if they are unrepairable. This structural audit was conducted with this goal in mind.

He stated that District and Town Planner would communicate the structural audit report to the RWAs of all 15 communities (DTP). If, after investigating the matter, any part or point is left unaddressed, the RWA may bring it up. The involved firm will then address the issue and, if necessary, return to the society to further investigate it.

