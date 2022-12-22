Gurugram Police make first arrest in Chintels Paradiso building collapse

Gurugram (The Hawk): The police have made the first arrest in the case, according to sources, months after a tower fell in Haryana's Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso apartment complex, claiming two lives.

The owner of Manish Switchgear and Construction Company, Amit Austin, has been recognised as the person who was arrested.

According to the authorities, the company was putting tiles in a flat without using security measures, which resulted in the slab collapsing in February and damaging the lower levels.

The IPC's Sections 304A, 304(2), 338, 427, 417, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B, as well as Sections 10 and 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (HDRU) Act, are all cited by the police as the reason for Austin's arrest.

According to the police, he will be presented in a city court on Thursday for additional legal processes.

When the floor in Tower D collapsed, the company was in charge of upgrading an apartment in that building.

Amit Austin was invited to join the probe on Wednesday by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by ACP Kumar. He was later detained.

"The owner of the business has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Tomorrow, he will be presented in court, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Kumar of Udyog Vihar.

On February 10, two ladies perished when the floor of a sixth-story apartment in Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 collapsed, causing the roofs and floors directly below it to collapse down to the first floor.

(Inputs from Agencies)