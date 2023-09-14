    Menu
    States & UTs

    Gurugram Police launch dialogue programme to boost coordination with public

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Gurugram: For better coordination between the police and the general public, Gurugram Police commissioner, Vikas Arora, has taken an initiative under which all the station house officers (SHOs) will organise a police-public dialogue programme at the police stations on the first Sunday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    In police-public dialogue programmes, the SHOs will discuss community problems, solutions and suggestions with the people over tea.

    Village head (Sarpanch) of the concerned police station area, officials of RWAs, social organisations and other dignitaries will also be invited to these programmes.

    The officials said police-public communication programmes will help a lot in public cooperation in crime prevention, women's safety, drug-free society, awareness about curbing cyber fraud, making effective traffic plans, etc.

    "We appealed to the general public to participate in the police-public dialogue programme and tell about community problems. The concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) will also participate in these programmes so that the spirit of cooperation and coordination between the police and the general public can be taken to a different level," the police commissioner said.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Gurugram Police Police Dialogue Community Engagement Crime Prevention Safety Initiative Cyber Fraud Awareness Traffic Management Public Cooperation
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in