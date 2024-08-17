Gurugram malls evacuated after bomb threat, search operation underway

Bomb threats sent via email triggered evacuation operations across malls in Gurugram on Saturday, prompting an extensive search by police, dog squads, and civil defence teams.

Gurugram: Visitors and staff members were evacuated from malls in Gurugram on Saturday after district administration received a bomb threat to all the malls in the district via email, officials said.

Beginning around 10 am today, teams of police administration, dog squad and civil defence team carried out search operation, Mohit Sharma, Chief Civil Defence Team, Gurugram said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police this morning conducted a security mock drill at the DLF Mall of India in Noida.

DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh said, "A security mock drill was conducted in DLF mall. These kinds of drills are conducted to conduct checks in large areas to make sure that no one is in danger. Fire services, dog squad, and police teams participated in the drill."

Earlier on August 9, an unidentified man allegedly made a call to the Government Railway Police control room, claiming that RDX had been planted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), police said.

Following the call, police conducted searches at all CSMT stations but nothing was found.

In a statement, Government Railway Police (GRP), in Mumbai said, "An unidentified person made a call claiming that RDX was being placed at CSMT. As soon as the call was received, the GRP police informed the local police and bomb squad. A search was conducted at all CSMT stations, but nothing was found," police said.

"The officer mentioned that when an attempt was made to trace the caller's location, it showed up near CSMT. Shortly after, the individual switched off the mobile phone. The number used to make the call was traced to locations in both Mumbai and Bihar," police said.

—ANI