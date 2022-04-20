Gurugram Hospital Under Scanner After Woman's Hand Turns Black

Gurugram: A 34-year-old woman's left hand turned black due to infection after she was administered an antibiotic injection at a private hospital located in Dundahera village of Gurugram. The woman was given the injection after undergoing an abortion on April 23. Woman's husband has filed a complaint of negligence against the hospital at the district's health department.

The woman Vinita, is currently residing with her husband Sarfaraz in Gurugram's Chakkarpur village. Sarfaraz alleged that on April 23, he and his wife had visited Park Hospital located in Dundahera village of Gurugram for an abortion. "After the abortion, the doctors at the hospital administered my wife an antibiotic injection which caused a reaction in her body. The doctors informed us that the right hand will have to be amputated as the reaction is spreading," Sarfaraz said.

"Despite negligence on the part of the hospital they are not willing to accept our request and are asking for a huge amount for the operation," he added. —IANS