    Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib Covered Under Thick Blanket Of Snow

    April20/ 2022


    Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib covered under a thick blanket of snow in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. The decision to open the gurudwara is yet to be taken in view of the COVID19-induced lockdown. An extended nation-wide lockdown is imposed till May 31 due to coronavirus pandemic.

