Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib covered under a thick blanket of snow in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. The decision to open the gurudwara is yet to be taken in view of the COVID19-induced lockdown. An extended nation-wide lockdown is imposed till May 31 due to coronavirus pandemic.
States & UTs
Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib Covered Under Thick Blanket Of Snow
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023