Guru Randhawa to have musically 'loaded' months ahead

Mumbai: Singer Guru Randhawa says the months coming up are loaded with new music for him.

"Releasing my music after 6 months. Get ready for September. And yes I might release 2 songs a month too. It's loaded," Guru tweeted on Monday.

Fan reactions to the post reveal they are keenly waiting for his new songs.

"Supper excited Guru, after long time gonna see and hear something new from you, best of luck baby, keep shining," GuruRandhawa," tweeted one admirer.

Another wrote: "We are so so excited and waiting for ur new song."

Another tweeted: "What an amazing News. Dhamaka Will be double."

The Punjabi pop sensation has also started performing at private gigs. He had returned to the stage post lockdown on June 30.

Following his concert, Guru had said: "If you talk about Indian artistes and their earnings, it majorly depends on live shows. So I have started doing live shows and I hope other artistes who are getting an opportunity, should also do it because that's the way forward."

Along with new music, he has been working on his physique too. Lately, Guru has been flaunting his all-new, perfectly toned body on social media.

— IANS

