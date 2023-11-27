Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Date, history, all you need to know about sacred day

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Reverence, Devotion, and Traditions Unite in Celebration of Sikhism's Founding Guru and Spiritual Teachings.

New Delhi [India]: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism -- Guru Nanak Dev.

It is a significant day in Sikhism since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The celebration is notable for its fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture.

This year, the important event will be commemorated with utmost love and reverence by Sikhs all across the world on Monday, November 27.

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

Guru Nanak wrote many hymns, which Guru Arjan compiled in the Adi Granth. He went to pilgrimage places all around India. The primary verses of the Guru Granth Sahib dwell on the fact that the universe's creator is one. His words also spread the message of selfless service to humanity.



Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) with devotees singing hymns begin two days before the festival and travel to the localities. People observe the Akhand Path by reciting the Sikh holy text, Guru Granth Sahib. A day before Guru Nanak's birth date, devotees also perform Nagar kirtan. The Panj Pyare, or five men carrying the Sikh triangle flag, Nishan Sahib, lead the parade. During the parade, the holy Guru Grant Sahib is carried in a palanquin, and people chant hymns in groups and play traditional musical instruments.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night, when devotees indulge in the langar.

The langar food is considered auspicious, and the traditional prasad served on auspicious occasions is kada prasad. On the important day, many people participate in Sewa and offer food.

