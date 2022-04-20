Gursimran Singh : Following Footsteps Of His Mentors

New Delhi: God fearing and devout Gursimran Singh has been playing hockey since childhood and has nurtured his game ball by ball on the grounds of S. S. Mota Singh School, Janakpuri, New Delhi. He was Awarded for representing India in 44Pesta Hockey Tournament in Malaysia 2017 by Karanveer Singh Yodha Memorial Welfare Society, Awarded as "Distinguished Guest" at the festival of youth sports by SRCC in 2017 and Awarded as "National Player Award" by parveshVerma (member parliament, west Delhi) in 2014. Awarded as "National Player" by Deputy Director of Education, Delhi in 2013. Besides all these Gursimran is doing MBA and got achievements such as Represented India in 44 pesta hockey tournament 2017 Honoured for Representing India by karanveeryodha memorial welfare society. Honoured as "Distinguish Guest" at the festival of youth sports organized by SRCC in 2017. Honoured as "Distinguish Guest" at Baba Deep Singh Hockey Tournament Organized by SGTB Khalsa College in 2014. Participated in Hockey India Junior National Championship in 2013. Participated in School Game Federation of India in 2012. His mentors are Gurwinder Singh Chandi ,Dharamvir Singh ,former indian captain Rajpal singh and world cup gold medalist Inderjit singh Chadha. He also got an award for playing national from member parliament of west delhiParveshVerma. Beside that not only in hockey he also want to his country peoples live happily and safely and try to help them in each every outcome as much as he can do, Therefore he is also involved in social welfares societies like cycle buddy the motive of getting into this NGO was that he wants a pollution free environment he also conveyed message to the peoples and his fans that they should "use cycle as much as they can for short distance instead of car, we all have to save our environment we can not blame government for this every time" ,He is also involved in Anti-drugs society as we all know that in todays world youngster are easily getting attracted and addicted to drugs Gursimran is also worried about this and he says it is the very serious issue of our society we should help our youngsters or anyone to stay away from drugs, He is also a vice-president of Karanveer Singh Yodha Memorial Welfare Society. Behalf of all these things Gursimran has his interests in fashion also. In future he is planning out to train needy people who have financial problems and provide them free hockey it. When it was asked by gursimran that what does he want to do in future about his career he answered that he wants to play as much as he can play for indian hockey team after that he wants to be in the federation of indian hockey so that he can improve more things in indian hockey and take the indian hockey to more hights