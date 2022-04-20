Gurmeet Ram Rahim Conviction: U'khand On High Alert

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order Ashok Kumar on Friday said that Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar as well as Dehradun border are on high alert and have been put under surveillance in the wake of violence following the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.

"We have alerted all the districts. The two areas under surveillance are Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar but still we have announced alert on Dehradun border. There are many Dera Sacha Sauda followers but they have not entered this side and I appeal them to maintain peace. We have ordered all of our branches to remain alert," Kumar told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured that the law and order situation is being closely monitored and that all possible assistance will be provided that is required to restore normalcy in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required."

- High level meeting called at Home Minister's residence tomorrow. Home Secy and others senior officials will also be present.

- Almost 250 trains cancelled. All trains going towards Rohtak cancelled for tomorrow: Neeraj Sharma, CPRO, Northern Railway

- Section 144 imposed in Noida and Ghaziabad

- Dera supporters set power sub-station office on fire in Sriganganagar, vehicle at sub-station premises also torched in Rajisthan.

- Officials say 28 dead, 250 injured in Panchkula violence.