Gurmeet Choudhary launches foundation, organises oxygen concentrators from Indonesia

Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has put an official stamp on his philanthropy, launching The Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation, which he says will work at "enhancing the health care system" by focussing on a "plethora of diseases that the country faces year after year".

He has also arranged for oxygen concentrators from Indonesia with the help of India Club, Jakarta, a non-profit organisation.

"The Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation aims at not only empowering the nation with resources to battle this virus but also cementing and enhancing the healthcare system with (facility to fight) the plethora of diseases that the country faces year after year. I have already started working towards achieving this aim," the actor said.

Talking about the process of bringing oxygen concentrators to India, he added: "I want to thank India Club of Jakarta (Indonesia) who were so prompt in helping me. My idea to get these oxygen concentrators was to reach out to the rural areas which are in the need of it, the most. I want to reach out to all the small cities and two-tier locations which currently are suffering from a lack of resources."

Earlier, the actor launched hospitals in tier-2 cities.

—IANS