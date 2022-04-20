Gurinder Secures Easy Win For Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Dehradun: Left-arm spinner Gurinder Singh claimed three wickets as Chandigarh defeated Sikkim by four wickets in a rain-curtailed Plate Group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day cricket tournament on Tuesday.

Gurinder returned figures of 4-0-19-3 as Sikkim were restricted to a paltry 111 for four after electing to bat in the rain-hit match that was reduced to 21-overs-a-side affair at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Yashpal Singh (39 not out from 32 balls; 4x4s, 1x6) was the top-scorer for Sikkim, while Iqbal Abdulla (20 from 16 balls) and Palzor Tamang (13 not out from 14 balls) also made some contributions.

But it was not enough to propel their run-rate with the left-arm spin duo of Gurinder and Bipul Sharma (4-1-13-0) making a significant impact in the middle overs.

In reply, Chandigarh were cruising at 65 for no loss in 61 balls before losing quick wickets to be reduced to 106 for six in the penultimate over.

Needing six runs from the last over, Gurinder hit a boundary to seal four points and a first win for Chandigarh.

The other two plate group matches between Nagaland versus Meghalaya and Uttarkhand versus Manipur were abandoned with each team securing two points each.

Brief Scores:

At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Sikkim 111/4 in 21 overs (Gurinder Singh 3/19) vs Chandigarh 115/6 in 20.4 overs. Chandigarh won by five wickets. Points: Chandigarh: 4, Sikkim: 2.

At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Nagaland vs Meghalaya. Match Abandoned. Points: Nagaland: 2, Meghalaya: 2.

At Tanush Academy Ground: Uttarakhand vs Manipur. Match Abandoned. Points: Uttarakhand 2, Manipur 2.