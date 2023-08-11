Guptkashi-Gaurikund Highway Blocked For Traffic Due To Landslide

Rudraprayag: The Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham has been completely blocked for traffic due to falling rocks and debris from the top hill near Tarsali under Chowki Phata, said officials, adding that here, about 60 meters of the road has been badly damaged and washed away.

Rudraprayag police said that people and passengers are facing obstruction from the police stations in the lower area (Chowki Jawadi, Kotwali Rudraprayag, Chowki Tilwada, Thana Agastyamuni, Kakdagad).

In such a situation, passenger vehicles cannot reach Sonprayag, and they are being advised to stop at a safe place only.

Many districts of the state including Rudraprayag have been witnessing rains for the last couple of days.

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red' alert and 'Orange' alert from August 11 to August 14 in most of the districts of Uttarakhand. —ANI