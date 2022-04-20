Gupkar alliance to attend PM's meeting on J-K

Jammu: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will attend the all-party convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.





The announcement came after PAGD leaders met at Abdullah's Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar to discuss the Centre's invitation.









The leaders of the constituent parties, including Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and Communist Party of India-Marxist leader M Y Tarigami, arrived at the residence of Abdullah, who is also the National Conference president, at 11 am.





Over the past two days, Jammu and Kashmir's political parties held intra-party discussions.









—PTI

