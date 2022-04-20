Gunshots fired from N.Korea hit S.Korean DMZ guard post

Seoul: Multiple gunshots fired from from North Korea on Sunday hit a South Korean guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), prompting the latter to broadcast a warning and retaliate, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) here said.

The gunshots hit the guard unit in the central border town of Cheorwon at 7.41 a.m., Yonhap News Agency quotd the JCS as saying.

No casualties or damage to South Korean facilities were reported, according to the JCS.

Following the incident, the military issued broadcast warnings, and fired back twice, it added.

"We are taking actions via inter-Korean communication lines to grasp the detailed situation and to prevent any further incidents. And we also maintain a necessary readiness posture," the JCS said in a statement.

The DMZ is the border area that separates the two Koreas.

