    Gunmen shoot dead Somali lawmaker: Colleague

    April20/ 2022

    Mogadishu: Gunmen shot dead a lawmaker in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday, a fellow MP said, in the latest in a string of assassinations of politicians in the war-torn country. "Adulahi Qayad Bare was shot dead, men killed him as he left his house to go to parliament," his colleague Abdukarim Hajji said. AFP

