Mogadishu: Gunmen shot dead a lawmaker in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday, a fellow MP said, in the latest in a string of assassinations of politicians in the war-torn country. "Adulahi Qayad Bare was shot dead, men killed him as he left his house to go to parliament," his colleague Abdukarim Hajji said. AFP
Gunmen shoot dead Somali lawmaker: Colleague
April20/ 2022
