Srinagar: Unidentified gunmen looted over Rs 60 lakh from a bank cash van on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police sources said four gunmen attacked the cash van of the J&K Bank Ltd.

"A manhunt has been launched to trace the robbers. Bank officials said the exact amount looted could be between Rs 60 to Rs 80 lakh. The exact amount looted is being verified," the sources added.

—IANS