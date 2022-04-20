Kabul: Masked gunmen abducted 30 Shiite Muslim men who were travelling on a bus through central Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday. The men, members of the Hazara ethnic group, were taken on Monday evening in Zabul province, on the road between the western city of Herat and the capital Kabul. AFP
Gunmen abduct 30 Shiite Muslims from bus in Afghanistan: Officials
April20/ 2022
