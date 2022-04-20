Gunman kills 10 in Colorado market shooting

Washington: In another case of mass random shooting in the US a gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a grocery market in Colorado on Monday.

The attack which ended after an hours-long stand-off at a grocery market in Colorad with an injured, shirtless suspect being led away from the King Soopers market, BBC reported.

The shooting which was live-streamed by witnesses and broadcast on YouTube, began around 14:30 local time when the suspect entered the grocery store and began firing.

Despite the police repeatedly requesting people not to venture into that particular area where the shooting was taking place and not to broadcast the incident on social media some of the stand-off was captured on camera by a passer-by showing victims near the grocery store.

The video continues, with police arriving on the scene and surrounding the market.

President Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting, the White House said.

—UNI