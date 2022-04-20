    Menu
    States & UTs

    Gunfight erupts on outskirts of Srinagar

    April20/ 2022


    Srinagar: A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces at Khanmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

    The firefight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

    As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

    "Encounter has started at Khanmoh area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

    --IANS

