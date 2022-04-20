    Menu
    Gunfight Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Shopian District

    Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

    The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

    As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

    "Encounter has started at Shopian town. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

