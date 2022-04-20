Gul Panag Launches Fitness App In Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Gul Panag has launched an application 'First Run' in Mumbai, which is aimed at helping those fitness enthusiasts whose plans to remain fit are hampered by lethargy and irregularity. The app was launched by Mobiefit, a tech start-up co-founded by Panag, on Tuesday. Panag said that the new app brings fitness and technology together. "I want to do my bit in encouraging more people to get on to the fitness journey. I think it is very important. It makes you live your life to the fullest. Being fit increases your mental capacity and physical capacity. I have always been very passionate about fitness and technology," Panag said. "For me, 'First Run' and Mobiefit, which launched the app today, is the most natural progression for fitness and technology to come together," she added. Gaurav Jaiswal, the founder of Mobiefit, said the app would consider everyone as first time runners. "'First Run' is a product from Mobiefit whose purpose is to get people who have never run before in their lives, and cannot run for more than one minute for the first time, to have them running 30 minutes at a time or almost five kilometres within nine weeks," said Jaiswal. Panag said the website of the app would also offer assistance to users by providing them fitness tips, health recipes and more. Mobiefit also plans to launch a version of the app for children as Panag feels 'it is important to inculcate fitness habits at a young age'.