Gujarat: Three killed in road accident

Anand (Gujarat): Three men were killed on Wednesday when a truck hit their motorcycle near Kanbhaipura village in Gujarat''s Anand district, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours when the trio was headed towards a factory, where they used to work, in Savli in neighbouring Vadodara district, a Khambholaj police station official told reporters.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, he said, adding that a case has been registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act. —PTI