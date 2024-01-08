Gujarat: Students, Artisans Create 1,000 M Warli Painting Depicting Events To Ram Temple Construction

Valsad (Gujarat): In a demonstration of artistic abilities and creative skills, students and artisans created a 1,000-meter Warli painting in Gujarat's Valsad, showcasing events leading up to the building of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

About 4,000 students and 200 artisans worked for six hours to create the 1,000-meter painting that will be presented as a gift to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Ahead of the much-awaited Ram Temple consecration ceremony, gifts and idols are being sent from all over the country to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Warli painting was created in the Dharampur area of the Valsad district. The AD Foundation and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in collaboration with about 4,000 students from the tribal area and about 200 artisans across the country, prepared the one-kilometre Warli painting.

"All the events from the demolition of Babri Masjid to the construction of Ram Temple have been depicted through Warli art. After preparation of one kilometre, the Warli art painting will be sent to Ayodhya," BJP MLA from Dharampur constituency, Arvindbhai Patel said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district has announced that it will send the revered Srivari Laddu Prasada to devotees attending the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

As Ayodhya, the sacred city associated with Lord Rama's rule in Treta Yuga, prepares for the Lakshmana Anjaneya Sametha Shri Ramachandra Murthy Temple idol Pratistha on the 22nd of this month, TTD is gearing up to distribute special laddoos, weighing 25 grams each, during the consecration ceremony.

Likewise, as the countdown to the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has begun, Nagpur's chef, Vishnu Manohar, is set to prepare 7000 kg of 'Ram Halwa' in Ayodhya.

Vishnu Manohar has made a special kadhai (cauldron) with a capacity of 12 thousand litres in which he will prepare Ram Halwa for this event to be held in the Ram Mandir premises.

In the run-up to the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Ram idol at the Ram Temple, cultural and religious programmes will be held in all temples of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Maharishi Valmiki in Uttar Pradesh from January 14.

Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Atul Kumar, said that Moradabad Municipal Corporation will follow suit and ensure smooth conduct.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. —ANI