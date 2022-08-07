Gujarat: Forest dept gets 3-day remand of Assam poachers

Gir Somnath: A trial court in Gujarat's Una on Saturday granted three-day remand of five poachers to the Forest Department. They were caught with hunting equipment, oils and scheduled animal's body parts by the Tulsishyam Range forest team on Friday and produced before the court.

Una Range Forest officer L.B. Bharvad and his team on suspicion had caught a person Chandu Saren. After questioning him, the forest department carried out search at premises of the Nava Bandar revenue area and found hunting equipment, porcupine feathers, turtles head, parts of fox, rabbits, varanus.

Bharvad told the local media that five persons namely Chandu Saren, Chapal Cham, Thomas Soren, Lakhiram Mardi and Lakhiram Hembron were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. All the five are from different parts of Assam.

"Forest department will be investigating how long they had camped in Una area. We will also probe whether they hunted scheduled animals in the past and and sold them in the market," said the officer.—IANS