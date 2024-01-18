Gujarat: Boat capsizes in lake, killing 16 including 14 students at school picnic

Tragedy struck Vadodara's serene Harni Motnath Lake as a boat carrying children capsized, prompting swift rescue efforts. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expresses condolences, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urges expedited relief. Vadodara MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt assures strict action as NDRF teams conduct rescue operations.

Vadodara, Gujrat: At Harni Lake in Vadodara, Gujarat, at least 16 lives, including 14 students and two teachers, were lost when a boat carrying them capsized on Thursday. The ill-fated vessel, transporting 27 students and four teachers from New Sunrise School, lacked life jackets. Presently, 10 students have been successfully rescued, while a search operation is ongoing to locate others.



Upon receiving the alert, fire brigade officials and police swiftly initiated the search and rescue operation. The rescued students, critical in condition, have been transferred to separate hospitals. Local leaders and the MLA have rushed to the scene to assess the situation.



The tragic incident occurred during a picnic when the boat overturned. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined forces with the fire brigade to locate the remaining students in Harni Lake.



Expressing grief, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers for the departed souls. He affirmed ongoing efforts in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "The rescue operation for the students and teachers is underway, and authorities are instructed to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims."



Health Minister Rushikesh Patel emphasized strict action against those responsible, stating, "The Gujarat government has taken the incident very seriously, and necessary instructions have been issued."



Vadodara MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt echoed the sentiment, assuring stringent action in response to the tragic incident. The community remains united in mourning the loss and supporting the ongoing rescue efforts.