    Menu
    States & UTs

    Gujarat: About 11-feet long crocodile rescued from construction site in Vadodara

    April20/ 2022


    Vadodara (Gujarat): A crocodile measuring about 10-11 feet long crocodile was rescued from a constriction site in the Kelanpur area of Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday.

    According to Arvind Pawar, President, Wildlife Rescue Trust, the crocodile was about 10-11 feet long and was found in a ditch.

    "We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department," said Pawar.

    He added after a medical checkup, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat. (ANI)

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in